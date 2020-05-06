Coronavirus control has reduced global GDP by an estimated 16% – Goldman Sachs

According to the analysts at Goldman Sachs, global GDP is likely to haven fallen by about 16% since January.

However, they do not rule out a V-shaped and U-shaped recovery, depending on the time frame.

Goldman Sachs said: "We expect GDP to grow ... as firms and households learn to combine higher economic activity with continued virus control via a range of adjustment mechanisms including mask and glove-wearing, frequent cleanings of workplaces, lower office and retail occupancy, and improved testing and contact tracing.”