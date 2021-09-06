Copper to struggle at current levels, waiting for strong catalysts – ING

After hitting a peak of $10,460/t in early May this year, copper has since been range-bound between $9,000/t to $10,000/t. If stronger demand were to materialise amid low inventory levels, this may offer some upside in the short-term as the Fed does not seem to be in any hurry to taper. However, it may be hard to sustain copper prices at current levels, economists at ING report.
Copper may still be stuck in a twilight zone for a while
“The real demand pick-up remains to be seen. However, September and October usually see stronger metals demand from the China market (also called the 'golden season'). This compounded with exceptional low stocks may pose some upside risk in the short-term, should further physical indicators validate the demand narrative.”
“Any upside flare may not be sustainable as Fed tapering is approaching, and our economists think November looks like a decent date for an announcement.”
“On the anticipated tapering side, we think current copper prices have not fully priced in the risks ahead.”
“Meanwhile, the red metal could still turn to the east to find some support from China, as China is looking to stabilise credit growth for the remainder of the year. Should China accelerate special purpose bond issuances and divert additional funds into more copper-intensive projects, that may help to limit downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD battles 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.