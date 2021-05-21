Copper Price Today: Teases adjacent falling channel’s support around $4.5300

Copper remains depressed inside two-week-old bearish chart pattern.

Oversold RSI, channel’s support probe sellers, 200-SMA adds to the downside filters.

Bulls look for fresh weekly high to take entries.

Copper prices follow the general trend of industrial commodities, down 0.84% around $4.5300 on COMEX, ahead of Friday’s European session.

Although sluggish markets weigh on the red metal, as portrayed by the downbeat oscillators, the support line of a short-term descending channel near $4.5100, restricts the quote’s further declines amid oversold RSI conditions.

Should copper sellers chose to follow bearish MACD signals and conquer the $4.5100 support, the $4.5000 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the 200-SMA level of $4.4138 as the key support.

Alternatively, corrective pullback needs to cross a one-week-long horizontal area surrounding $4.6100 to escalate recovery moves towards the stated channel’s resistance line, around $4.7400.

However, a clear upside past $4.7400 will enable copper bulls to aim for the all-time high of $4.8880.

Price of copper: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected