Copper price recovers, but the physical market is still well supplied – Commerzbank

"This is surprising given the fears of a shortage of Copper ore, which could lead to a reduction in metal processing. However, both metal processing and demand remained relatively stable compared to the previous year. This could still change. This is because the US tariff dispute could affect metal processing in China, the dominant producer country, as well as reduce global demand."

"According to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), the global Copper market was recently still adequately supplied. The supply surplus totalled 150 thousand tons in January and February, with a small deficit of 49 thousand tons on a seasonally adjusted basis. Compared to the same period last year, the supply situation has hardly changed."

"This is because hopes are likely to grow that the currently high tariffs between the two economic powers will soon be lowered again, which would minimize the damage to both economies. However, in view of the fundamental situation, we remain cautious about the further upward potential of the Copper price."

The Copper price can make up further ground after the Easter break. Recent statements from the ranks of the US government regarding a possible de-escalation of the tariff dispute with China should ensure that the recovery can possibly continue for a while longer, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.