Copper nears May 2024 record amid US-China trade optimism – ING

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Copper prices are approaching their May 2024 record of $11,104.50/t, supported by easing US-China trade tensions, ongoing supply disruptions, and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate cut following softer-than-expected US inflation data, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Copper outlook brightens as downside risks ease

"Copper is edging closer to a record high of $11,104.50/t it reached in May 2024. A US-China deal would remove one of the key downside risks to Copper’s outlook. With supply disruptions stacking up and trade optimism growing, the outlook for Copper is starting to look brighter."

"Expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week, following a softer-than-expected US inflation report last Friday, have also given industrial metals a further boost."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD trades near 1.1650, holding its winning streak for the fifth trading day on Tuesday. The pair sits at weekly highs as the US Dollar underperforms its peers amid reduced safe-haven demand and ahead of the Fed monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

GBP/USD is paring back gains to near 1.3350 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar weakens amid dovish Fed expectations and easing safe-haven demand, but fails to inspire buyers. Traders turn cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of Wednesday's Fed policy announcements. 

Gold continues losing ground for the third straight day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh three-week low during the early European session. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China remain supportive of the upbeat market mood, which in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven precious metal.

Cardano  is trading around $0.66 on Tuesday, after being rejected from a key level the previous day. On-chain data shows whale accumulation rising, fueling optimism for a potential breakout.The technical outlook also supports a rally ahead, as momentum indicators signal a fading bearish trend.

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

