ContextLogic (WISH) Stock News and Forecast: A WISH upon a star as stock aims for the moon

- WISH stock is a new retail favourite and popped back up on Monday.
- The stock had languished last week, but Monday sees an 18% rally.
- WISH stock still short of early June frenzy.
I wish I had seen this one coming, but the stock did help those traders wishing for higher prices on Monday. An 18% gain is not to be wished away (Ok, stop it now, please). The impressive performance, however, was possibly helped by Bitcoin woes as the meme stock space saw some interest and investment transfer across.
WISH is an online shopping platform that aims to allow merchants to show their goods to customers based on customers' interests and preferences. Essentially, users are allowed to discover products and shop accordingly.
Context Logic (WISH) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$8.4 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|-3.3
|
Price/Book
|6
|Price/Sales
|2.6
|Gross Margin
|Net Margin
|EBITDA
|-$600 million
|Average analyst rating and price target
|Buy $18.44
WISH stock forecast
The large price surge in WISH stock back on June 9 quickly gave up a lot of its gains but interestingly held the 9 and 21-day moving averages. These moving averages are talked off a lot and they do show the underlying short-term trend, so holding them indicated that WISH was not yet ready to turn negative. What followed was a consolidation phase before the shares took off again on Monday. The first resistance is the June 9 high at $15, closely followed by the previous $15.45 high from late April. Breaking the latter $15.45 resistance brings WISH shares into a very thin volume area meaning resistance is not too strong and the shares could move to $20.11. Breaking $15.45 also ends the series of lower highs since February.
The risk-reward is relatively neutral though as the momentum oscillators are close to overbought territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are not yet in overbought regions but are very close. Buying a $16 call option would enable traders to reap profits if WISH shares break the $15.45 level and accelerate. Volatility in WISH has spiked given it is a meme name and due to the 18% move on Monday, which means that buying call options is now expensive. A call spread buying a near strike and selling a higher one reduces the cost of buying calls but does limit profit potential.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
