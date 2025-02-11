Coca-Cola gains on Q4 profit beat as market recedes on Trump tariffs

- Coca-Cola stock was lifted by is Q4 results on Tuesday.
- Shares rode nearly 4% higher on the back of better organic growth.
- KO stock leads with bearish Gravestone Doji despite gains.
- The European Union said it would respond in kind to Trump's levies on aluminum, steel.
Coca-Cola (KO) stock traipsed 3.7% higher on Tuesday morning on the back of a solid fourth-quarter earnings beat that showed considerable organic growth at the softdrink leader. Additionally, management unveiled a 2025 outlook that guided for continued global growth.
Simultaneously, the broader market is in moderate decline after President Donald Trump signed an order late Monday to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported to the US. The European Union on Tuesday responded with promises to return the favor, sparking fears of a broader trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which includes Coca-Cola as a constituent, shed 0.3% in the morning session, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ were in close alignment.
Coca-Cola earnings news
Coca-Cola reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, 3 cents or 6% above the average forecast on Wall Street.
Revenue of $11.5 billion showed annual growth nearing 7% and was $800 million ahead of the Street’s consensus. Adjusted organic revenues expanded 14% from a year earlier. Global unit case volume rose 2%, whereas analysts had expected a slight decline.
That organic revenue growth should, however, recede to 5% or 6% in 2025, says management, due partially to currency headwinds and other structural impacts.
Those same currency headwinds are expected to push 2025 currency neutral earnings growth of 8%-10% to 2%-3% on a comparable EPS basis. The market isn’t surprised by this discrepancy, however, since many other companies are guiding for the same currency headwinds.
Coca-Cola’s fourth-quarter results come at the end of a difficult period for the company. Full-year cash flow from operations fell 41% to $6.8 billion, while adjusted free cash flow plunged 51% to $4.7 billion. Excluding certain provisions, Coca-Cola is guiding for free cash flow of $9.5 billion in 2025.
Coca-Cola stock forecast
Coca-Cola stock has thus far concocted a dreaded Gravestone Doji as a daily candlestick. Tuesday's session is not yet over, but the price action thus far tells us to sell. Initial excitement over the softdrink maker's earnings sent shares up to $67.64, a level shareholders hadn't seen since late October of last year.
But the long wick on top tells us that traders booked their profits and don't expect the rally to continue. This doesn't mean that KO stock will necessarily traipse back to support at $61, but it does throw cold water on hopes of retaking the prior $69 support level.
More evidence that the current downtrend might continue is that the moving averages are inverted. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is trending above the 100-day, which in turn is well above the 50-day counterpart. This tells us that there is a lack of confidence undergirding the Coca-Cola share price.
KO daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.0350, Dollar recedes
EUR/USD now picks up pace and advances to two-day highs near 1.0350 on the back of the move lower in the US Dollar following Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD climbs to highs above 1.2400 on USD selling
Bulls continue to push harder and now send GBP/USD to weekly peaks north of 1.2400 the figure in response to further downside pressure on the Greenback.
Gold regains the $2,900 mark amid USD weakness
Prices of the yellow metal extend their comeback above the key $2,900 barrier per ounce troy in response to the now increasing selling bias around the US Dollar.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC risk-on asset rather than a pure store of value
Bitcoin extends its recovery, trading above $98,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining 1% on the previous day. Bifinex report highlights recent trends suggesting that BTC is increasingly being treated as a risk-on asset rather than a pure store of value.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.