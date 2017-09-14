CME Group FedWatch's Dec hike probability rose above 50% on CPI

CME Group FedWatch's Dec hike probability rose above 50% on CPIBy Eren Sengezer
The probability of a 25 bps rate hike in December rose to 51%, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool, which calculates unconditional probabilities of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcomes to generate a binary probability tree.
Today's data from the U.S. showed that consumer inflation grew more than expected with the monthly CPI advancing to 0.4% in August from 0.1% in July and coming in at 1.9% on a yearly basis. Ahead of the data, the CME Group FedWatch showed that markets were pricing a 42% chance of a December hike.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.