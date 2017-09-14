US: CPI for all items rises 0.4% in August as shelter and gasoline indexes increase

US: CPI for all items rises 0.4% in August as shelter and gasoline indexes increaseBy Eren Sengezer
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Thursday.
Key takeaways:
- Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 1.9 percent.
- The energy index rose 2.8 percent in August as the gasoline index increased 6.3 percent.
- The shelter index rose 0.5 percent in August with the rent index up 0.4 percent.
- The food index rose slightly in August, with the index for food away from home increasing and the food at home index declining.
- The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent in August.
