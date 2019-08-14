Christmas will be less expensive in the US than it might have been – ING

Robert Carnell, Chief Economist Head of Research, Asia-Pacific at ING, notes that markets are responding with muted relief to the latest round in the trade saga but nothing has really changed.

On Tuesday, the USTR announced the delay of some US tariffs on certain Chinese goods from September to December.

Key Quotes:

“The delay on the introduction of tariffs on some of the $300bn of goods hit by the latest 10% levy, has been greeted by markets with a modest, but fairly muted cheer. It’s a stay of execution, not a pardon. And markets remain nervous.

Stock markets look a bit happier but are off their highs - I can live with that.

But the things that might concern investors remain largely in place: