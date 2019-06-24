Chinese Vice Commerce Minister: Tariffs by certain countries are a threat to the world economy

With the G20 now the main event around the corner, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister has been crossing the wires:

G20 will have candid and constructive discussions.

The global economy is facing severe challenges.

Tariffs by certain countries are a threat to the world economy.

Chinese and US trade teams are having discussions.

Both China and the US should make compromises in trade talks.

China and the US are in talks over Xi-Trump meeting.

AUD/USD trades as a proxy to the trade war noise, benefitting on prospects of progress towards a solution. On the flipside, dwindling chances of a deal will weigh on the Aussie.