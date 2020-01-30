Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman: China has confidence and capability to win...

Following comments from China’s UN envoy, the spokeswoman from the Chinese Foreign Ministry also crossed wires.

Key quotes

China has the confidence and capability to win the war against the coronavirus. Will continue to work with the WHO (World Health Organization) and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security.

FX implications

Even if this should add to the recent risk reset, USD/JPY and S&P 500 Futures both fail to ignore the broad risk-off. In doing so, these risk barometers drop to 108.90 and 3,289 respectively by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia.