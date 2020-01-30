Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman: China has confidence and capability to win...

Following comments from China’s UN envoy, the spokeswoman from the Chinese Foreign Ministry also crossed wires.
Key quotes
China has the confidence and capability to win the war against the coronavirus.
Will continue to work with the WHO (World Health Organization) and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security.
FX implications
Even if this should add to the recent risk reset, USD/JPY and S&P 500 Futures both fail to ignore the broad risk-off. In doing so, these risk barometers drop to 108.90 and 3,289 respectively by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are China’s official PMI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
While the latest inflation and employment data from Australia cut odds favoring the RBA immediate rate cuts, coronavirus fears have weighed on the prospects. Even so, a sustained above 50 activity gauge could keep the Aussie trades mostly positive.
USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to take out 109.00 amid broad risk aversion
USD/JPY trades near 108.95, following its recovery from three-week low 108.58, during the early Asian session. Japan’s data dump, the US PCE, Chicago PMI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment decorates the economic calendar.
Coronavirus Infection and Death Rates Surpass SARS, WHO Declares Emergency
As the rate of acceleration of infections passed SARS and the Swine Flu, the WHO finally decided to declare an emergency. Today the W.H.O. Declares Global Emergency, something any rational person knew at least a week ago.
WTI: All eyes on $51.70/65 support confluence
WTI trades near $52.90 during Friday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark recently declined to the lowest since October 09 but failed to break the key support confluence as oversold RSI may have triggered the pullback.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.