Chinese central bank has been buying Gold for six months – Commerzbank

The Chinese central bank PBoC continued to buy Gold in April for the sixth month in a row, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
PBoC Gold purchases are lower than in the previous month
"The PBoC's Gold reserves rose by 70 thousand ounces, or just over 2 tons, month-on-month. This means that purchases were once again lower than in the previous month, when the PBoC bought just under 3 tons of Gold. In January and February, monthly purchases were still at 5 tons, in December at just over 10 tons."
"Since the PBoC resumed its Gold purchases last November, these have totalled 970 thousand ounces or just over 30 tons. In the past, the PBoC had already bought such a quantity of Gold within a month, for example in November and December 2022. The current purchases are therefore not comparable with those of that time."
"The decline in buying interest could be linked to the sharp rise in the Gold price. However, there may also have been unreported Gold purchases. For around three years, there has been a large discrepancy between the Gold purchases of central banks reported by the World Gold Council and the Gold purchases reported in the reserves of central banks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.1250 as USD takes a breather
Following a two-day slide, EUR/USD rebounds and stabilizes at around 1.1250 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar buying as traders turn cautious ahead of US-China trade talks on Saturday.
GBP/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.3300
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and rises toward 1.3300 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar stalls its upside as focus shift to the weekend's US-China trade talks. On Thursday, the BoE cut the policy rate but maintained its cautious stance on future easing.
Gold clings to gains above $3,300 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price turns positive on the day above $3,300 following an intraday slide to the $3,275-3,274 area. Geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and the India-Pakistan border attract safe-haven flows and support XAU/USD.
Week ahead – All eyes on US CPI and trade talks amid no end to tariff uncertainty
US CPI report takes centre stage to gauge tariff impact. Progress in trade negotiations will also be watched, especially with China. US Retail Sales, UK and Japanese GDP on the agenda too.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.