China's President Xi: Instabilities and uncertainties of the world have significantly increased

China's President Xi says instabilities and uncertainties of the world have significantly increased.

Says instabilities and uncertainties of the world have significantly increased.

Says globalisation has shown resilience.

Says china and other countries should join hands in coping with the pandemic.

China's president Xi says should make the global governance system more equitable and fair.

Says rules set by a country or some countries cannot be imposed on others.

Says what we need is justice, not hegemony.

There has been no reaction in the forex space to these comments.