China’s Pres. Xi: Meddling in others internal affairs would not get one any support

More comments flowing in from the Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he continues to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia.
Building barriers and pushing for decoupling will harm others without benefits.
Should step up efforts to implement Paris accord on climate change.
Must reject cold war and zero-sum mentality.
China will expand health cooperation with other countries.
'Meddling in others' internal affairs would not get one any support'.
China aims to build green, high-quality belt and road.
China will not seek hegemony.
China will not participate in arms race.
China will never pursue hegemony regardless its development level.
China will continue to reduce its negative list for foreign investment.
Market implications
The risk sentiment is unperturbed by the comments from President Xi, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 futures gain 0.22% on the day to trade above 4,150.
AUD/USD renews five-month highs just shy of the 0.78 mark amid risk-on mood and fresh US dollar selling.
