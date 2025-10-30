China’s Premier Li: Need to expand domestic demand, deepen supply-side reforms
China’s Premier Li Qiang stressed the need to balance development with security, strengthen risk-prevention mechanisms, and safeguard long-term growth through policy preparedness and systemic stability.
Key Quotes:
Li said that it is necessary to
Implement the requirements of high-quality development in all fields and aspects of economic and social development.
Promote high-quality development as the theme, reform and innovation as the fundamental driving force, and meet the people’s growing needs for a better life.
Focus more on strengthening the domestic cycle, coordinating the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand, and deepening supply-side structural reforms.
Hedge the uncertainty of the international cycle with the internal stability and long-term growth of the domestic cycle.
Strengthen the construction of long-term mechanisms for risk prevention.
Make response plans and policy reserves, firmly adhere to the bottom line of no systemic risks.
Market Reaction:
The AUD/USD pair sticks to modest intraday gains, though it remains below the 0.6600 mark as traders keenly await the highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, later this Thursday.
