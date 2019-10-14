China's Premier Li: Downward pressure on China's economy is increasing

China’s Premier Li Keqiang crossed the wires in the last minutes, noting that the downward pressure on China's economy is increasing. "We will keep economic operations within a reasonable range," Li told the state media. "We will make good use of counter-cyclical adjustments, will stabilise employment, prices and will expand effective investment," as reported by Reuters.

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield was down 0.25% on the day at 1.732%.