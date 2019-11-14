China’s Oct data dump: Downbeat across all indicators – Aussie renews four-week lows

China’s October Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at +7.2% vs. +7.9% exp and +7.8% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +4.7% and +5.4% exp and +5.8 last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at +5.2% vs. +5.4% expected and +5.4% last. The January-October growth was the lowest since Reuters record began in 1996.

The downbeat data served had a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, driving the AUD/USD pair a few pips lower to refresh four-week troughs at 0.6798.