China’s NHC expects one-week sufficient recovery for mild coronavirus symptoms

Reuters reports the latest statement released by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on the coronavirus outbreak, with the key headlines noted below.
Expects a one-week sufficient recovery for mild coronavirus symptoms.
Mild coronavirus symptoms do not present as pneumonia, just slight fever.
Difficulty in accessing hospital beds has been alleviated, protective suits still in short supply.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews 3.5-month lows amid poor Australian NAB Survey, coronavirus crisis
AUD/USD refreshes 3.5-month low just below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The pair is currently trading around 0.6750, reporting marginal losses on the day. China's coronavirus contagion also weighs on the Aussie.
USD/JPY: Pulls back from 100-day SMA inside rising channel
USD/JPY recovers from nearly three-week low amid bearish MACD and mixed market sentiment on coronavirus outbreak. 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA add to the support. 61.8% Fib level offers short-term resistance.
Stocks slump as coronavirus spreads
US indices had a poor start to the week as the virus that originated in Wuhan spreads globally and the number of deaths increase. Safe haven assets see heavy demand, while oil prices drop. Onshore markets in China remain closed for the week.
WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.
GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside
Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.