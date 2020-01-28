Coronavirus cases in China at 4,193, death toll rises to 106 – People’s Daily

After Bloomberg confirmed that the death toll China’s coronavirus jumped to 100 in Hubei province, China’s People’s Daily reports that the death toll rises to 106.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China at 4,193, the news outlet confirmed.

However, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,515 and death toll at 106.

Meanwhile, China announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the fatal outbreak.

The UK Telegraph cites that about 1,500 people who have returned to the UK from Wuhan since mid-January will be quarantined for at least a fortnight.

With the authorities across the globe trying hard to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the market mood remains tepid, with USD/JPY battling 109.00 while the Antipodeans are at multi-week lows. Gold consolidates recent gains and oil prices post small losses.