China’s NDRC Vice Chairman Ning: China’s economic growth in 2019 met target

China achieved economic growth target in 2019 despite global market uncertainties, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe said over the weekend.
Key Quotes (via Global Times):
“Economic growth in 2019 met target thanks to supportive policies and the acceleration of the domestic economic transformation.
Despite downward pressure persisting amid uncertainties in the global market because of trade tensions with the US.
Will achieve its GDP growth target of 6-6.5 percent in 2019.”
Meanwhile, China's GDP growth is expected to be around 6.1 percent in 2020, according to a forecast released by the Chinese Academy of Sciences on Thursday.
Note that Beijing is scheduled to reveal the fourth-quarter and full-year GDP rates for 2019 this Friday.
