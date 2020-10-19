China’s NBS: Q4 will keep facing uncertainties from external environment

Further headlines are crossing the wires from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) press conference, as a spokeswoman from the stats body says that the fourth quarter (Q4) will continue to face uncertainties from the external environment.

Additional comments

“Foreign trade's contribution to Q3 GDP growth was 0.6 percentage points.”

“Capital formation's contribution to Q3 GDP growth was 2.6 percentage points. “

“Domestically speaking, most indicators are yet to be back to normal.”

AUD/USD back below 0.7100

The below-forecasts Chinese growth numbers capped the rebound in the AUD/USD pair, as the pullback extends below 0.7100.

At the press time, the aussie trades at 0.7089, still up 0.15%. The spot hit a daily high of 0.7108 just ahead of the Chinese data dump release.