China’s NBS: National economy showed good momentum of recovery

Following the release of the key economic data from China for August, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a statement, via Reuters, expressing their outlook on the economy.
Key quotes
In August, major indicators showed marginal improvement.
National economy showed good momentum of recovery.
Domestic demand remains insufficient.
