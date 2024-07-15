China’s NBS: Economy recovery foundation still needs to be consolidated

Following the publication of the high-impact China’s growth and activity data for May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) expressed its outlook on the economy during its press conference on Monday.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
China's economy operation generally steady in H1.
China H1 GDP +5.0% YoY.
External environment complex and external demand still not sufficient.
Economy recovery foundation still needs to be consolidated.
5% GDP growth in H1 is 'hard won'.
Businesses face relatively big pressures and key sectors face many risks since this year.
China's economy remains key growth engine for the world economy.
Q2 economic growth affected by short-term factors such as extreme weather, flooding.
China's economy medium- to long-term improving trend remains unchanged.
China's economy faces increasing external uncertainties and many domestic difficulties and challenges in H2.
Property market still in process of adjustments.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding losses near 0.6760, down 0.19% on the day, at the press time.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.24%
|0.18%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|JPY
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.25%
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.23%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
