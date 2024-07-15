Breaking: China’s economy grows 4.7% YoY in Q2 2024 vs. 5.1% expected

China’s economy grew 4.7% over the year in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a 5.3% expansion in the first quarter, according to the official data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. The data beat the market expectations of 5.1% in the reported period.
On a quarterly basis, the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate rose 0.7% in Q2 2024 vs. 1.5% registered in the previous quarter. The market forecast was for a 1.1% print.
China’s June Retail Sales YoY, climbed 2.0% vs. 3.1% expected and 3.7% prior while the country’s Industrial Production came in at 5.3% YoY vs. 5.0% estimates and May’s 5.6%.
Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment increased by 3.9% YTD YoY in June vs 3.9% expected and 4.0% last.
AUD/USD reaction to China’s data dump
Weaker-than-expected China’s GDP data exerted mild bearish pressure on the Australian Dollar, reversing the AUD/USD pair toward 0.6750. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.19% on the day to trade at 0.6768.
AUD/USD: 15-minutes chart
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Chinese data dump
AUD/USD is holding losses below 0.6800 after China's GDP missed estimates with 4.7% YoY in Q2 2024. Mixed activity data from China and a broad US Dollar rebound add to the weight on the pair, as risk sentiment stays tepid following the weekend's Trump attack.
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.0900 as US political violence boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.0900 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair edges lower amid risk aversion on the Trump rally shooting, which has put a bid under the US Dollar. The focus remains on US politics and Fedspeak looking ahead,
Gold price remains depressed amid modest USD strength, holds above $2,400 mark
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the $2,391 area and kicks off the new week on a weaker note. This marks the second straight day of a downtick and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for the USD-denominated commodity.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin breaks above the descending trendline
Bitcoin surged past its descending trendline on Sunday, suggesting bullish momentum ahead. At the same time, Ethereum and Ripple swiftly followed suit, breaking through their respective major resistance levels and paving the way for a bullish trajectory.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Gold, stocks set to decline on Republican sweep speculation Premium
Fist in the air and on with the fight that has been the historic picture that former President Donald Trump shortly after he survived an assassination attempt on his life. Trump was injured in his ear but seems to have come out stronger politically from the shocking political violence.