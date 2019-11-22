China’s Military urges US to stop provocative acts in South China Sea

Amidst ongoing US-China trade and political chaos, we have fresh headlines on the geopolitical front after Reuters reported earlier today that two US Navy ships carried out operations in the South China Sea this week.

Responding to the reports, China’s military came out with a statement, urging the US to stop provocative acts.

The Chinese military said Chinese ships tracked the US navy ships that sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea.

The risk recovery is seen stalling on the above headlines, as markets already remain wary amid trade ‘headline fatigue’. USD/JPY is off the highs while S&P 500 futures pares gains in tandem with the US rates.