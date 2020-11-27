China’s manufacturing expansion likely quickened in November – Reuters poll

China’s manufacturing sector expansion is likely to have quickened in November, the latest Reuters poll of 22 economists showed Friday.

“The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to rise slightly to 51.5 in November from October’s 51.4. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.”

“The Chinese economy is expected to expand around 2% for the full year - the weakest in over three decades. “

“The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will be published on Dec. 1. Analysts expect that headline reading will dip to 53.5 from a near-decade high of 53.6 in October.”

Earlier today, China’s industrial profits rose in October for a sixth consecutive month and at their quickest pace since early 2017, arriving at 28.2% YoY.

