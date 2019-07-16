China's Li: Will improve monetary policy transmission mechanism

Speaking at the state TV, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said they will continue to lower financing costs for small companies and added that they will improve the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

"We will make good use of the counter-cyclical measures," Li added, per Reuters, and reiterated that they will continue to implement the prudent monetary policy and the proactive fiscal policy.

None of these remarks seems to be having an impact on market sentiment and the S&P 500 Futures was posting small daily gains.