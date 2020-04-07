Reuters reports that Mainland China reported 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, down from 39 cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new confirmed cases reported on Monday involved travellers arriving from overseas, bringing the overall number of imported infections so far to 983, the health authority said in its statement. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,740 as of Monday, according to the authority.

Key notes

Mainland China reports 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on April 6 vs 39 on April 5.

Mainland China reports zero new coronavirus deaths on April 6 vs 1 death on April 5.

Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 81,740 as of end-April 6.

Mainland China's imported coronavirus cases at 983 as of end-April 6, up 32 from day earlier.

Mainland China reports 30 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 6 vs 78 on April 5.

China's Hubei province reports zero new cases on April 6 vs zero on April 5.

China's Hubei province reports zero new deaths on April 6 vs 1 on April 5.

Markets are already bid on the signs that the tides are turning with a slowing in new cases. This is giving a boost to commodity-FX as we await the Reserve Bank of Australia today.