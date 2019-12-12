China's Global Times suspects Trump's upbeat tweet only trick to boost stocks

Global Times, a Chinese outlet often seen as a mouthpiece of the regime, has tweeted that President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting a trade deal is very close may only be a trick to boost stocks.

The publication says that China wants to see real actions and not only words, quoting Mei Xinyu, an expert who is close to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The Wall Street Journal spoke to sources who said the US offered massive tariff reductions.

Equities are off the highs and so is USD/JPY, which is falling toward 109.

Washington has set December 15 as a deadline to slap new levies in Beijing.