Breaking: US Pres. Trump: Getting close to a big deal with China

"Getting very close to a big deal with China. They want it, and so do we!" US President Donald Trump tweeted out in the last minutes.

With the initial market reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield shot higher and was last up more than 2% on the day to reflect the upbeat market mood. In the meantime, Wall Street's three main indexes were adding between 0.5% and 0.6% in the early trade.

Additionally, the risk-sensitive JPY seems to be losing strength on these comments. At the moment, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.3% on the day at 108.85.