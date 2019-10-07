China's forex reserves fell by $14.8 billion in September

China's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by $14.8 billion to $3.092 trillion in September, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves would fall by $6 billion.

September's drop was due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and asset prices, the foreign exchange regulator said in a statement after the data release.

On a year-to-basis, however, the reserves are still up $19.7 billion, or 0.6%.