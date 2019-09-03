China’s ForeignMin: China has lodged stern representations to US about Sec. of State Pompeo' comments on Xinjiang

China has lodged stern representations to US about the US Sec. of State Pompeo' comments on Xinjiang, cited the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Pompeo tweeted out on Friday, “China continues its campaign of mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang, including credible reports of enforced disappearance, I renew my call on China to end these oppressive tactics that violate international norms and its own laws."

The above headline only adds to the ongoing US-China trade friction, as both the teams struggle to set a meeting for trade talks this month. A shift in the risk sentiment is being witnessed in Europe, as Treasury yields wipe out gains and turn negative in sync with the European equities. Likewise, USD/JPY slips back towards the 106 handle, down -0.06% on the day.