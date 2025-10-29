China’s Foreign Ministry: Xi and Trump to discuss ties and issues of common concern

Chinese Foreign Ministry said during Wednesday’s European session that the meeting between leader Xi Jinping and United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday will inject new momentum into steady US-China relations.

Additional comments

Xi to meet Trump October 30.



Xi and Trump to discuss ties, issues of common concern.



It will inject new momentum into steady development of US-China relations.



On Trump's comment on Fentanyl, the US should take concrete actions to create necessary conditions for cooperation.



On US soybean purchases, China's position on relevant issue is consistent and clear.



On NVIDIA chips, we hope the US can take actions to keep supply chains stable.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades 0.2% higher to near 99.00 amid increasing US-China trade deal optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement. S&P 500 futures trade 0.3% amid risk-on market sentiment.