China’s Foreign Ministry: Xi and Trump to discuss ties and issues of common concern

Chinese Foreign Ministry said during Wednesday’s European session that the meeting between leader Xi Jinping and United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday will inject new momentum into steady US-China relations.

Additional comments

Xi to meet Trump October 30.

Xi and Trump to discuss ties, issues of common concern.

It will inject new momentum into steady development of US-China relations.

On Trump's comment on Fentanyl, the US should take concrete actions to create necessary conditions for cooperation.

On US soybean purchases, China's position on relevant issue is consistent and clear.

On NVIDIA chips, we hope the US can take actions to keep supply chains stable.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades 0.2% higher to near 99.00 amid increasing US-China trade deal optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement. S&P 500 futures trade 0.3% amid risk-on market sentiment.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.33%-0.03%-0.13%-0.47%-0.21%0.19%
EUR-0.17%0.17%-0.19%-0.29%-0.64%-0.37%0.03%
GBP-0.33%-0.17%-0.36%-0.46%-0.80%-0.54%-0.14%
JPY0.03%0.19%0.36%-0.11%-0.45%-0.18%0.22%
CAD0.13%0.29%0.46%0.11%-0.36%-0.09%0.31%
AUD0.47%0.64%0.80%0.45%0.36%0.27%0.67%
NZD0.21%0.37%0.54%0.18%0.09%-0.27%0.41%
CHF-0.19%-0.03%0.14%-0.22%-0.31%-0.67%-0.41%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

