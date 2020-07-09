A fresh statement is out from China’s Embassy in Australia, reaffirming strong disapproval of Australia on Hong Kong affairs.

The Embassy said it deplores Australia's decision to halt the extradition treaty with Hong Kong announced earlier today.

It added that it opposes “groundless accusations and measures” announced by the Australian government with regard to Hong Kong.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar remains unfazed by the headlines, as AUD/USD holds the higher ground around 0.6985 in the early European dealing.