China's Foreign Ministry: Firmly oppose tariffs being used as a tool to coerce others

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “China firmly opposes tariffs being used as a tool to coerce others.”
Additional takeaways
There are no winners in tariffs war.
The use of tariffs serves no one.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the risk-sensitive pair, AUD/USD, is down 0.72% on the day at 0.6505.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1750 on US Dollar resurgence
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The renewed concerns over a global trade war and tariff uncertainty lift the haven demand for the US Dollar, weighing negatively on the pair. The focus now remains on the EU data and tariff headlines.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.3600 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3650 in European trading on Monday. The pair is undermined by a risk-averse market environment and renewed US Dollar demand as the fresh US tariff threat sags investors' confidence.
Gold price hangs near daily low amid notable USD strength; holds above $3,300
Gold price maintains its offered tone heading into the European session on Monday, albeit managing to hold above the $3,300 round figure amid mixed cues. The US Dollar regains positive traction and moves back closer to last week's swing high, which is seen as a key factor undermining the commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Bulls eye further upside as key resistances flip into support
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of renewed strength as the crypto market kicks off the week on a bullish note. BTC has reclaimed ground above $109,000 after confirming a breakout from its consolidation phase.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.