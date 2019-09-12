China’s Commerce Ministry: Welcome US's goodwill gesture

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, with the key headlines found below.

When asked about trade dispute with the US, says it welcomes US's goodwill gesture.

Chinese firms have started to inquiring about prices for US farm buys.

Hopes both sides will creative favorable conditions for talks.

Mid-level trade teams to meet soon to prep for high-level talks.

Trade teams are in effective communication.

Will roll out supportive measures to stabilise trade at appropriate time.

Possible purchases of US agriculture may include soybeans, pork.