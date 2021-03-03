China's Caixin Services PMI drops to 51.5 in February, at ten-month lows

China's Caixin services PMI for February came in at 51.5 vs. 52.0 last, which showed that the business activity grew at the slowest pace in ten months.
The Composite Output Index also fell from 52.2 in January to 51.7 in February.
A sub-index for employment stood at 47.9, slipping into contraction after six months of growth.
Key findings
Services activity growth eases to ten-month low.
Softer increase in total new work amid renewed drop in export sales.
Confidence regarding the 12-month business outlook remains robust.
Commenting on the China General Services PMI ™ data, Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: "The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index came in at 51.5 in February, declining for the third month in a row and hitting the lowest point since April 2020, as the momentum of postepidemic services recovery further weakened.”
AUD/USD eyes 0.7850
The dismal Chinese Services PMI numbers have little to no impact on the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD keeps its range near multi-day highs of 0.7738.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.38 after dismal China Services PMI
AUD/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risks recover as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold extends corrective pullback from 8.5-month low to refresh weekly high. The yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June 2020 to the weekly high near $1,740 before recently catching a breather.
GBP/USD steadies close to 1.3950 ahead of UK budget announcement on Wednesday
GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3950 mark amid thin trading volumes. Recent news that UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend Covid-19 support further than expected has not impacted FX markets at all but may support GBP as volumes pick up in the coming hours.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).