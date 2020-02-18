China: Will proceed with process of tariff exemptions on 696 goods imported from the US

Reuters reports the latest statement released by China on the details of the tariffs exemptions on the US products that took effect on February, 14th.

To receive applications for tariff exemptions for certain imports from the US.

To proceed with process of tariff exemptions on 696 goods imported from the US.

US products for tariff exemption applications include pork, beef, soybeans.

US products for tariff exemption applications include LNG, crude oil.

US products for tariff exemption applications include copper ore and concentrates, copper scrap and aluminum scrap.

US products for tariff exemption applications include some medical equipment.

Tariff exemptions granted to importers of qualifying US products will be effective for one year.