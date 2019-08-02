China will not accept any form of pressure, intimidation or deception - SCMP

According to the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying noted that President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports had violated the agreement the sides had reached at this week's high-level talks.

"China will not accept any form of pressure, intimidation or deception," Hua said. "We will not give an inch on important issues of principle."

Minutes ahead of the Wall Street opening bell, the S&P 500 Futures is still down 0.2% on the day, suggesting that the sour market sentiment is unlikely to change in the first half of the session.