China-US trade talks could resume soon - SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) cites several China’s state media, as saying that the US-China trade talks could resume soon, especially after the Chinese companies sought to purchase of American agricultural products.

Key Details:

Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with official newspaper Economic Daily, echoed the optimism in a commentary on Sunday which said that the last phone calls could lead to a resumption of negotiations soon “if there are no major changes in situation in recent times”.

"It suggested that such negotiations could take place before the end of the month and before the August summer holiday period."