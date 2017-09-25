China U.N. envoy - North Korea, US rhetoric 'too dangerous'By Omkar Godbole
China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told Reuters the escalating rhetoric between North Korea and the United States is getting too dangerous and the only solution is negotiations.
Key quotes
We want things too clam down. It's getting too dangerous and it's in nobody's interest
We certainly hope that the US and North Korea will see there is no other way than negotiations to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula... The alternative is a disaster
