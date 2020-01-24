The Chinese government will take stricter and more targeted measures to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported on Friday, citing a state council meeting that took place on Friday.

According to China's National Health Commission, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 830 as of Friday and the death toll has risen to 25.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 0.4% on the day and major European equity indexes are adding more than 1% to suggest that the market sentiment is positive on Friday.