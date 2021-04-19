China: Strong print of Q1 GDP – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the latest GDP figures in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“China’s 1Q21 GDP growth was in line with consensus expectation at 18.3% y/y and 0.6% q/q SA (Bloomberg est 18.5% y/y, +1.4% q/q SA), coming from a low base as the GDP had contracted by 6.8% y/y in the same period last year amidst the pandemic.”
“Double-digit growth was recorded across the March economic indicators. Overall in 1Q21, retail sales had recovered at a stronger-than-expected pace while industrial production expansion was below forecast and fixed asset investment was in line with expectation. Survey jobless rate eased lower to 5.3% from previous month’s 5.5%.”
“Retail sales outperformance and recovering jobs market point to momentum picking up in private consumption which should be taking the lead in propelling growth in the later part of the year. The solid growth in 1Q21 and the continuing recovery both in domestic and external demand have placed the economy on track for full-year expansion above our forecast of 8.5%. We now expect China’s 2021 GDP growth at 9.1% (versus our previous forecast of 8.5%).”
“Despite rising debt concern and an expected slowdown in credit expansion this year, we maintain our forecast for both the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR to be kept unchanged for the rest of 2021 at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as USD resumes decline
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD buyers attack six-week-old resistance line around $1,780
Gold keeps recovery moves from intraday low to print mild gains, picks up bids off-late. Ascending resistance line from early March tests bulls. 50-day SMA, monthly support line could offer bounces in case of pullback, any further weakness will recall the bears.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.