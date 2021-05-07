China slower growth expected as economy normalizes – Economic Daily

Sheng Laiyun, a Deputy Director of the Nation Bureau of Statistics (NBS) commented on Q1 0.6% m/m growth being the second-slowest on record this Friday, the Economic Daily reports.

“A marginal slowdown in China's growth is to be expected as the post-pandemic recovery approaches the potential of 5.8%.”

“China's economy won't be weakening even as GDP growth may slow quarter by quarter, as shown by "relatively strong" indicators including March PMI of 51.9 and April's 51.1, while retail sales and manufacturing investment will improve with the domestic spread of the coronavirus contained and supporting policies take hold.”