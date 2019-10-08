China service sector growth hits 7-month low - Caixin

China’s services sector grew at its slowest pace in seven months in September despite a strong increase in new orders, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.3 last month, the weakest since February, following August’s 52.1 reading. The guage, however, held above 50, indicating expansion.

The Composite PMI picked up from 51.6 in August to 51.9 in September, to signal the strongest rate of growth since April. The data seems to have put a bid under the AUD. The AUD/USD pair has added 10 pips to hit a high of 0.6740.

Key points (Source: Reuters, Markiteconomics.com)