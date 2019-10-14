China September Dollar-denominated Imports drop 8.5%

China's Imports in US Dollar terms tanked in September, pushing the Trade Surplus higher.

The inbound shipments fell 8.5% year-on-year in September versus Reuters estimate of a 5.2% drop. Meanwhile, Exports or outbound shipments dropped by 3.2% year-on-year, also beating the expected drop of 3%.

As a result, the trade surplus widened to $39.65 billion, beating the forecast of $33.3 billion.

Again, the slide in imports underlines the weakening of domestic demand conditions at a time when the world's second-largest economy is feeling the heat of the slowdown in the external sector (due to trade tensions).

