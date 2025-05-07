China Securities Regulator Head: US tariff policy has brought great pressure to capital markets

The head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Wednesday, “US tariff policy has brought great pressure to China's capital markets.”
Additional takeaways
- Will consolidate good momentum in capital markets.
- China will roll out reform measures for tech boards.
- Will forcefully promote long-term capital into stock market.
- Ample preparations made for dealing with external shocks.
- The attractiveness of Chinese assets is increasing amid global uncertainties.
- Confident, able to maintain the healthy development of China's stock market.
- US tariffs will have bigger impact on a-share listed companies with bigger share of exports to the US.
