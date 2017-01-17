China said to intervene in stock market - BBG

China said to intervene in stock market - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg carries an article this Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the matter that China is taking steps to support its stock market this week.
Key Details:
State-owned investors bought shares to steady the market on Monday, while some funds were guided on Tuesday not to sell holdings with big weightings in benchmark indexes
China’s securities regulators asked funds and brokerages to trade prudently this week and directed exchanges to report any abnormal transactions