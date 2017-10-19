China Q3 GDP y/y a tad weaker, but meets estimates

China Q3 GDP y/y a tad weaker, but meets estimatesBy Dhwani Mehta
China's YoY GDP figures for the third quarter of 2017 came at +6.8% vs +6.8% exp and 6.9% previous, with the QoQ reading for Q3 coming in at +1.7% vs +1.7% exp and +1.8% (revised up from 1.7%) last.
With regard to retail sales YoY, the number was in +10.3 vs 10.2% exp and 10.1% last, with industrial output YoY at 6.6% and 6.2% exp and 6.0% last. Meanwhile, urban investment YoY stood at +7.5% vs 7.7% expected and 7.8% last.
The mixed data had a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, knocking-off the AUD/USD pair back to test 0.7850, while AUD/JPY retraced to 88.71 levels.
